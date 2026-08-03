Illegal grazing in restricted Pong Wildlife Sanctuary raises environmental concerns

Hundreds of buffaloes belonging to migrant Gujjar families can be seen grazing in the restricted sanctuary area of the Pong Lake in the lower region of Kangra district, triggering concern among environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts over the alleged violation of wildlife protection norms. Migrant Gujjars from Kathua in Jammu and neighbouring Punjab, accompanied by large herds of buffaloes, have set up camps in areas such as Nandpur, Nandpur Bhatoli, Nagrota Suriyan, Ghad Jarot, Jarot, Harsar and Panlath in Jawali subdivision. Critics say that despite legal restrictions, the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department has failed to prevent the entry of the Gujjars and their animals into the protected sanctuary.

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Environmentalists point out that the department had even earlier been unable to stop illegal farming along the banks of the Pong Lake and now has failed to restrict migrant Gujjars from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from entering the sanctuary area for grazing their cattle. According to them, the buffaloes have been grazing in the area for nearly two months, damaging grasslands where many local bird species lay their eggs.

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The migrant families have also erected makeshift tents in the eco-sensitive zone, a practice prohibited under the sanctuary regulations. The Pong Wildlife Sanctuary, declared in 1983 and recognised as a Ramsar site of international importance in 2002, is among northern India’s largest man-made wetlands. Every winter, more than one lakh exotic migratory and resident birds representing around 100 species arrive in the sanctuary.

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The sanctuary is legally protected, with all human and livestock activities prohibited except regulated fishing, to preserve its fragile ecosystem. However, these illegal activities have become a major challenge for the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department with an inadequate deployment of field personnel to protect the sanctuary. However, environmentalists say that illegal farming and the seasonal influx of migrant livestock continue unabated. Local environmentalists Nasib Singh and Ujagar Singh say that the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department merely issues minor challans instead of taking effective action. They also question how migrant families from other states enter the sanctuary area with a large number of buffaloes without registering with the local authorities.

Milkhi Ram Sharma, a leading environmentalist of Kangra district and long-time campaigner against illegal activities in the Pong wetland, echoes the concerns. Sharma says that he had filed a petition in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, following which directions were issued to nine government officials, including the Kangra Deputy Commissioner, to prevent the illegal entry of the Gujjars and their livestock into the sanctuary. He points out that in June, he had also filed a contempt petition in the High Court against the alleged non-compliance with the court orders by government officials.

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He says that despite the court’s directions, effective enforcement has remained lacking. Sharma warns that unregulated grazing threatens the habitat of migratory birds, their eggs and undermines legal protections granted to the internationally-significant wetland, potentially affecting the ecological integrity of the Pong Wildlife Sanctuary.

Subhash Chand, Range Officer, Nagrota Surian, says that a special drive to oust the migrant Gujjars has been launched and challans are also being issued to them.