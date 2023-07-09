Illegal hoardings: Palampur MC serves notices on violators

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 8

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) today lodged a complaint with the police and served notices on people who had put up illegal hoardings on walls and at prominent places in the city.

The MC had recently given renovated various gazeboes and rain shelters constructed in the Sita Ram Park and displayed wall paintings and hoardings there. However, a few persons pasted posters on these paintings and defaced the walls.

MC Commissioner Ashish Sharma ordered officers to take strict action against the people who had put up hoardings in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Advertisement Control Order applicable in the municipal areas of the state. He asked them to regularly inspect the city markets to remove illegal hoardings.

Earlier, the MC had removed illegal boards/banners, hoardings and posters put up in various localities of the city. Notices were also served on the violators.