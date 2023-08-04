Illegal mining: 4,360 challans issued, Rs 2.71 cr fine recovered

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 3

The police have issued 4,360 challans for illegal mining till July end this year. Of these, the police have compounded 3,506 challans and realised Rs 2.71 crore as fine from the violators. The police have initiated strict action against the mining mafia and have not been successful in curbing the illegal activity.

The data received from the Police Department revealed that last year, the police had issued 6,686 challans for illegal mining and of these, the police compounded 5,998 challans and realised Rs 3.61 crore as find from the violators. The remaining 688 challans were sent to various courts, which imposed fines totalling Rs 25.76 lakh.

Besides, the police registerred 39 cases against the violators under the Mining Act and seized 716 vehicles involved in illegal mining. The data further revealed that till this July end, 4,360 challans for illegal mining were issued against the violators and the police compounded 3,506 of these challans and realised Rs 2.71 crore as fine from the violators. The remaining 854 challans were sent to various courts, which imposed fine totalling Rs 6.38 lakh.

