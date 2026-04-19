Illegal mining: Amended order issued to save tractor owners from police strictness

Tractor owners in Nurpur police district have heaved a partial sigh of relief from the police strictness related to illegal mining activities, following a recent amended guidelines issued by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). As per the revised office order dated April 16, tractors involved in illegal mining activities will now be challaned and compounded, instead of being impounded for extended periods by the police.

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Earlier, under the June 17, 2025, directive (vide DGP office order number 2025-22364-78), the police had been impounding tractor-trailers in illegal mining cases and parking them at police stations or chowkis for days before their release through court orders — a practice that had triggered widespread resentment among vehicle owners across Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora subdivisions.

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The amended guidelines clarify that tractors and mules involved in illegal mining would be challaned as per legal provisions and government directions issued from time to time. Henceforth, tractor-trailers would not be impounded by the police. However, strict action would continue against heavy machinery, including JCBs, tipper trucks and excavators. These would be impounded and produced before competent courts for legal proceedings.

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The amended office order has been circulated to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the state. The move comes in the backdrop of protest demonstrations held last month by tractor owners under the banner of Shiv Shakti Tractors’ Union, Nurpur, against hefty penalties and repeated impounding of vehicles.

The agitation, led by former minister Rakesh Pathania, highlighted hardships faced by small and marginal farmers who depend on manual mineral extraction from local khuds for earning their livelihood. The state government took cognisance of the agitation during the Vidhan Sabha session on March 31. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured on the floor of the House that concerns of tractor owners would be addressed and a comprehensive mining policy would be formulated to prevent their exploitation and police harassment.

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Welcoming the revised order, Gulbant Singh, president, Shiv Shakti Tractors’ Union, Nurpur, termed it a partial relief for thousands of tractor owners and urged the government to expedite the promised comprehensive mining policy for them. He emphasised that thousands of unemployed tractor owners rely on this activity to sustain their families and called for a legal, transparent framework to allow them to operate without fear of harassment.

When contacted, Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma said the revised office order relating to challans of tractor-trailers had been received and the district police would act accordingly.