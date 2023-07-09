Illegal mining endangers bridge in Thural

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 8

Residents of Bathan panchayat in the Thural area protested on Friday against the failure of the Forest Department to dismantle illegal roads constructed on the forestland by the mining mafia to reach the riverbed of the Neugal.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal, pradhan and up-pradhan of Bathan panchayat, said that written complaints had been made to the Forest Department. The local Range Officer (RO) visited the spot. The copies of land revenue records were given to him by the panchayat showing that it was forestland. However, the Forest Department had not dismantled the illegal roads so far.

They said large-scale illegal mining near Thural had endangered a bridge at Tamloh over the Neugal river linking 50 villages of the area with Thural. The bridge built at a cost of Rs 1 crore. If the illegal mining was not stopped, it will threaten the bridge.

As per the NGT order, mining in 200-m radius of the bridges is banned in the state. Yet, the mining mafia has dug five-feet deep trenches near the bridge.

Earlier, a whistleblower Ashwani Gautam, fighting against illegal mining in the Neugal river, was threatened by the mafia.

Nitin Patil, Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, told mediapersons that the matter was brought to his notice but he had no budget to dismantle roads using JCB machines. He said he would seek funds from the higher authorities and then roads would be dismantled.