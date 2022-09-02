Illegal mining goes on unabated in Himachal's Jaisinghpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 1

Brazen quarrying of sand and boulders in the Beas river and its tributaries in lower areas here is going on in many villages in Jaisinghpur subdivision.

Flood water entered many villages during the recent rain damaging houses and roads. The flood water also affected bridges, water supply schemes, electric installations, etc.

Mining mafia with its tractors, tippers and earthmover machines is active along Beas and the rivulets near Jaisinghpur. “They stop their activity for a day or two after the police or the Mining Department swing into action and issue challans but then resume their illegal activity soon again,” said residents of the areas.

Roads Dismantled Most of the roads leading to the riverbed hadve already been dismantled. —Ashish Sharma, SDM, Dheera

They said that even river’s embankments are not spared while digging. Upset with the activity and government not taking strict action, youth of Thural, Naun, Sedu and Dirhar, which are hotspots for illegal mining, have formed a committee to keep an eye on illegal mining. The youth had earlier forced the departments to dismantle roads constructed by the mafia through forest lands leading to riverbeds.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the police were dealing strictly with those engaged in illegal mining. He said that they had booked nine persons under the IPC Section 379 for theft of government property last week. “Twenty miners were challaned under the Mining Act while a fine of over Rs 1 lakh was collected. In many cases, tractors and tippers used in quarrying have been impounded,” he added.

Ashish Sharma, SDM, Dheera, said that most of the roads leading to the riverbed had already been dismantled. He added that no one would be allowed to enter the rivers and the government would deal firmly with the mafia which was responsible for the large-scale environmental degradation in the area.

The Beas and its tributaries like Neugal, Awa, Binwa, Halehar, Mandh and Mol khuds which have been affected badly by the illegal mining.

