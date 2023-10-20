Illegal mining in Beas claims labourer's life

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 19

A migrant labourer engaged by the mining mafia for illegal mining in the Beas was buried under a tractor trailer while extracting sand and stone last night. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Sahani, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Since mining is banned in Beas river by the state government and the NGT, the mafia is active at night with the help of JCB machines.

Information gathered revealed that the owner of the tractor trailer which crushed the migrant labourer failed to produce the registration certificate of the vehicle and insurance documents. Another migrant labourer Suraj who was driving the tractor trailer had no driving license.

Police has registered a case under sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code. DSP Baijnath Puran Chand said it was a serious matter and he was personally monitoring the case. He said police would oppose the release of the vehicle in the local court where the application of the accused was pending. He stated that police would launch a massive campaign against mining mafia in Jaisinghpur.

Local residents today said though the stone crushers installed on the bank of Beas river had been closed by the state government three months ago, there was no check on the illegal mining along the Beas between Jaisinghpur and Alampur. Mining mafia had engaged a number of migrant labourers for the extraction of stone and sand from the river.

The residents of Jaisinghpur and Lambagaon said that despite repeated complaints to police and mining departments no action had been initiated against the mining mafia. In fact, illegal mining activity had increased in the area in the past three months. They said because of the negligence of the police, the mining mafia had claimed the life of one person yesterday.

