Illegal mining is taking place in a stream in the Dheera area of the Sullah Assembly constituency in Kangra district. For the past two weeks, minerals are being extracted at a large scale from the stream flowing between Tamlah and Dagera villages in Dheera. Local residents claim that earth-moving machines and heavy vehicles are being used to extract and transport material from the stream to stone crushers.

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According to villagers, illegal mining is being carried out openly with the help of JCB machines, tractors and tippers, raising serious concerns about environmental degradation and administrative inaction. They allege that local people had held protests and the brief police intervention had halted the illegal activity temporarily but mining operations resumed later.

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Villagers such as Ajit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Shammi Kapoor, Pyar Chand, Suresh Rana, Baldev Singh, Ravi Kumar and Poonam Devi say that they had repeatedly opposed illegal mining in the stream, but in vain. They have appealed to Dheera SDM Salem Ajam and the Mining Officer, Kangra, to initiated immediate steps to stop illegal mining, which is posing a serious threat to many houses in the village.

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They warn that continuous excavation has not only led to environmental degradation in the area but has also increased the risk of soil erosion, posing a direct threat to their agricultural land. Moreover, the bridge connecting Tamlah and Dagera villages has also been exposed to danger due to the weakening of the structural base of the stream.

The villagers express concern that another bridge built over the Neugal river, located barely 50 metres from the site, can also be at risk if illegal mining is not stopped. They allege that minerals are being excavated from the stream during early morning and late night hours.

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The constant movement of heavy vehicles has also severely caused damage to village roads and pathways. People living along these routes are facing problems due to dust and noise, which are affecting children’s education and the health of elderly residents.

The villagers have urged the district administration to intervene immediately, conduct a fair inquiry and take strict action against those involved to protect both natural resources and critical infrastructure in the area.

Former Assembly Speaker and incumbent Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has said that illegal mining cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Parmar has demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and called for strict legal action against the culprits. He has warned that failure to curb illegal mining is bound to have severe consequences for the entire region.