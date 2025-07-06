Illegal mining puts mand area at risk

Despite a statewide ban on mining activities imposed by the state government from July 1 to September 15, illegal mining using heavy machinery continues unabated in the mand area of the interstate border subdivisions of Fatehpur and Indora under the Nurpur police district. The situation has triggered alarm among environmentalists and local residents, who fear a repeat of the devastating flash floods that struck the region in August 2023.

Activists and environmental groups allege that illegal mining is being carried out with political backing in the Bhogarwan and Tatwali gram panchayats. The activities involve JCB machines and tippers extracting minerals from the Beas river, just 100 m from the Bhogarwan-Riyali link road bridge. A local environmentalist, requesting anonymity, captured photographs and video footage of the operations on Friday evening in Bhogarwan. Just days earlier, similar footage from Rehatpur in Tatwali panchayat had gone viral, yet mining authorities have reportedly failed to take action.

While the mining department claims to have deployed field teams to monitor the situation, enforcement appears to be lacking. Suresh Kumar, Mining Officer, Nurpur, stated that notices have been issued to all stone crushers instructing them to halt operations — including in leased areas — until the monsoon ban is lifted on September 15. Official records indicate that 56 stone crushers have been sanctioned across Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali subdivisions.

Opposition to mining — both legal and illegal — has been long-standing in the mand area. The Mand Area Kisan Sangarsh Samiti has consistently raised objections, especially after the August 2023 flash floods wreaked havoc on farmland, crops and property. Vijay Kumar, president of the samiti, told The Tribune that gram panchayats such as Malkana and Riyali had passed multiple resolutions against mining and submitted them to the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner over the past 18 months. While some panchayats had earlier issued no objection certificates (NOCs) for stone crushers, they have since reversed their stance, demanding the cancellation of those leases.

Notably, the Riyali gram panchayat passed a resolution in January last year declaring the mand area a ‘No Mining Zone’ and sent copies of the resolution to the Chief Minister and the Chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. However, residents claim no action has been taken so far.

Hans Raj, president of the Mand Environment Sanrakshan Samiti, said the unchecked operation of stone crushers in the Mand area was endangering lives and violating environmental safeguards. Invoking Article 21 of the Indian Constitution — the right to life — he has appealed to the Himachal Pradesh High Court to intervene and direct the state government to officially declare the mand area a no-mining zone. He also alleged that many stone crushers were approved without mandatory panchayat NOCs, further compounding the violations.

As monsoon intensifies, so do the fears of flash floods. For residents of the mand area, the ongoing illegal mining isn’t just an environmental issue — it’s a direct threat to their homes, lands and lives.