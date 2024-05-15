Illegal mining rampant, Rs 2.7L fine in 3 days

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 14

Cracking the whip, the Forest Department in the Paonta Sahib forest division of Sirmaur district has escalated its efforts against illegal mining activities.

In April, the Forest Department imposed fines totalling Rs 4.3 lakh on offenders engaged in illegal mining.

The latest data indicates a substantial increase in fines imposed during the initial days of May, with fines amounting to Rs 2,72,395 being collected in a mere three-day period from May 10 to 12 in Bhangani, Majra and Paonta Sahib forest ranges.

While the primary responsibility for combating illegal mining rests with the Mining Department, the Forest Department has taken proactive measures to curb the ongoing practice of illegal mining on land under its jurisdiction and the Yamuna river banks in Paonta Sahib.

The fact that the mining mafias of the area seem to be operating with impunity is evident from the rampant illegal mining occurring day and night here.

Sources revealed that a significant challenge faced during these operations was the absence of proper registration plates on many vehicles involved in illegal mining.

Consequently, fines are often issued in the name of the drivers instead of vehicle owners, hindering the seizure of these mining vehicles despite repeated violations. It is pertinent to note that provisions exist to seize vehicles upon subsequent violations if fines are levied against the vehicle owners.

It has been observed that a majority of the vehicles transporting illegal mining materials traverse the interstate border between the state and Uttarakhand through checkposts of the Govindghat police and the RTO. Alarmingly, despite many of these vehicles lacking proper number plates, these are, for most part, allowed unrestricted movement by law-enforcement agencies.

The police and the Transport Department have run several special drives against vehicles without registration plates. However, the ever-increasing number of vehicles without number plates involved in illegal mining, and the growing courage of the mining mafia are proving the efforts of the police and the Transport Department to be inadequate.

