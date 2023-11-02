Illegal mining sites raided in Jaisinghpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 1

SDM, Jaisinghpur, Sanjiv Kumar Thakur conducted raids on various mining sites on the Beas riverbed in early hours today. The SDM had kept the raid secret and did not even invite the police to join him. He, however, later called the police, which impounded a tractor-trailer being used to extract sand and stones from the riverbed while 12 other tractor-trailers and tippers managed to escape.

The SDM, while talking to mediapersons, said that a tractor-trailer loaded with sand was impounded and a fine of Rs 10,200 was imposed on its owner. He added that a fine of Rs 15,000 was recovered for mined material stacked on government land.

He said he had asked the police to launch a crackdown against the mining mafia operating on the Beas riverbed. The mining mafia had caused damage by digging deep trenches in rivers and rivulets in Jaisinghpur, he added.

Meanwhile, the claims of the police and the Mining Department that no illegal activity was going on in the Jaisinghpur area of Palampur have been proved hollow, as the ground reality is entirely different. Large-scale illegal mining is going on in the Beas. Trucks, JCB machines and tractor-trailers can be seen engaged in extracting mining material from the riverbed in an unscientific manner round the clock.

The state government has banned mining in the Beas following the orders of the Himachal High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) but the illegal practice is still going on. Former Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Ravi Dhiman said that despite the ban, heavy equipment was being used openly for illegal mining.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur