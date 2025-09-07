Illegal mining, tree felling, haphazard construction worsen ecological crisis

The devastation caused by heavy monsoonal rain for three consecutive years has emerged as a major threat to the fragile Himalayan ecology, underscoring the urgent need for mitigation measures to counter the adverse impacts of climate change being witnessed in the state.

Environmentalists and social activists have repeatedly stressed the importance of re-examining the current development model, particularly the rapid expansion of road construction and hydroelectric power projects. This concern was echoed in the recently concluded monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, where legislators of both parties called for a serious rethink on the state’s development strategy before it is too late.

In fact, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh candidly admitted that the hill states needed to undertake sustainable development that was in sync with their fragile ecology. Himachal Pradesh has already suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3,526 crore and 341 deaths in 122 landslides, 95 flashfloods and 45 cloudbursts that wreaked unprecented havoc and destruction.

The Supreme Court, High Court of Himachal and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), from time to time, have emphasised the need for an action plan to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming, manifesting in forms of cloudbursts, flashfloods, erratic rain, prolonged dry spells, accelerated glacial melting and rise in temperatures. These changes are in turn impacting the agro-climatic conditions, affecting quality and productivity of most crops and fruits like apple.

The videos of hundreds of logs floating in the Pandoh Dam after a cloudburst in the Seraj area of Mandi and in the Ravi after heavy rain in Chamba have put a question mark on claims that there were no illegal felling of trees. As per the State of Forest Survey Report-2023, the forest cover in Himachal is 28 per cent and the government regularly announcing afforestation campaigns.

However, despite plantation drives, there is no denying that lakhs of trees have been chopped to make way for large hydroelectric power projects, dams and extensive road widening schemes not only on major four-lane roads but also under various projects executed by the Public Works Department. Illegal mining, particularly in Kullu and Kangra districts, continues to endanger both public infrastructure such as bridges and the safety of residents in low-lying areas.

The manner in which the Sutlej has swept away houses, roads and bridges by changing its course in Kullu and Manali has set the alarm against unregulated and haphazard urban sprawl. Though houses and infrastructure set up close to rivers and nullahs are swept away by gushing floodwaters each year, no lessons have been learnt. Public callousness and poor enforcement of laws are to be blamed for this recurring devastation, year after year. Stringent enforcement of laws, especially building norms, is a must along with proper mapping of hazard and landslide prone areas that must be declared no construction zones.

Indiscriminate construction in the name of tourism promotion is another problem. Considering forests and treks are littered with garbage and thousands of vehicles cause pollution, it is high time that the government puts a cap on the number of tourists visiting popular hill towns, based on their carrying capacity. The government, sooner or later, must impose a limit on the number of tourists visiting any hill station to prevent further degradation.