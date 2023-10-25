Illegal paragliding schools told to shut shop in Himachal's Bir Billing

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 24

The Himachal Tourism Department today ordered the closure of all paragliding training schools at Bir Billing that were functioning illegally. The orders were issued by the District Tourism Development Officer in Kangra, Vinay Dhiman.

In his order, Dhiman stated that no paragliding training schools would be allowed to function in Bir Billing without prior approval of the Tourism Department. The owners of these schools were directed to close their websites immediately so that no one was misguided.

The Tribune had, only two days ago, highlighted the issue following the death of Abhiuday, a trainee from Lucknow who lost his life after his glider crashed near Billing. He was being trained by a local instructor. In the past, more than 10 paragliding mishaps have been reported in Bir Billing, leaving around 20 pilots dead. Information gathered revealed that the Chief Minister’s Office immediately intervened and asked the Tourism Department to look into the matter and submit a status report as to how these schools were allowed to function without the approval of the state government.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu termed the mishap as a serious matter and said such incidents should not be repeated as these brought bad name to the state as well as the adventure sport.

