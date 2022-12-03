Illegal structures along Mandi roads removed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 2

On the directions of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the district administration has started removing illegal structures built on government land alongside roads.

The Gohar administration has taken the lead in the drive against encroachers in the district. Yesterday, it removed 10 such illegal structures alongside the road in Sainj panchayat, while 14 structures were removed by the encroachers themselves after vacating the properties. As many as 34 illegal structures were found in the area.

KK Thakur, Tehsildar, Gohar, said, “The administration had issued notices to 24 encroachers to vacate these properties till November 30. On Thursday, we started a special drive to remove these illegal structures built on government land. During a visit, 14 structures were found to be demolished by encroachers themselves, while the administration demolished 10 structures with the help of JCB machines.”

He said that notices had been served on the encroachers of the remaining 14 illegal structures to vacate these properties within a few days. The administration would remove these structures soon.

In Dharampur subdivision, the administration has found 155 illegal structures built on government land. It has served notices on the encroachers to vacate the properties in time.

Rajat Sethi, Tehsildar at Dharampur, said, “The administration will start a drive to remove these illegal structures built on government land. Many offenders are pleading that they are occupying these properties for the past several years. According to law, no person can encroach upon government land by raising illegal structures.”

“As per the direction of the HP High Court, the administration will take strict action against the encroachers in Dharampur subdivision and soon all illegal structures will be removed,” he said.

Meanwhile, common people have appreciated the decision of the administration to implement court orders strictly and remove illegal structures from government land.