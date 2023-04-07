Illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

The State Taxes and Excise Department recently seized 1,135 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 5.19 lakh in Shimla and Baddi area.

Yunus, Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department, said a team led by Prem Kaith, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, conducted raids at 15 locations in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area.

“As many as six cases were registered under Section 39 of the HP Excise Act, in which 29 cases of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and one case of beer were seized,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, in the Shimla revenue district, Assistant Commissioner Adarsh Sharma along with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Shimla, registered two cases at a bar and a dhaba at Chirgaon.