Illicit liquor trade: Working of Excise Department, Himachal police under lens

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 31

The inter-state illicit liquor trade appears to be run by the same gang as similar VRV cartons have been seized from Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Ramshehar.

What has come as a surprise is the fact that two such bottling plants were operational in the industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh right under the nose of the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) as well as the police staff.

The police and the STED have busted one plant each, it has brought their working under the scanner as these plants operated unhindered for several months.

An SIT is probing how the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used to prepare liquor was procured across the state. Being a controlled item, its transportation can’t be undertaken without a permit issued by STED officials.

With the SIT arresting two persons Santosh Kumar and Ajay Grover linked to a liquor manufacturing plant Yamuna Beverages Private Limited at Paonta Sahib, a question has been raised on the plant’s functioning.

How much ENA was legally consumed in the plant and how much was pilfered outside was yet to be ascertained.

Yunus Khan, Commissioner, STED, said the operations of the Paonta Sahib-based liquor plant were being probed into and a report covering various aspects, including ENA utilisation, would be furnished soon.

If the ENA was brought from outside, the STED staff were to check its movement. It was intriguing that no such large scale seizure was made in the past several months while the illicit liquor trade flourished.

The role of the flying squad of the STED, which is supposed to generate intelligence inputs on nefarious trade, has also come under the scanner.

The department is yet to fix the accountability of its field staff, who had failed to detect the unauthorised movement of the ENA.

DIG Madhusudan Sharma, who heads the SIT, said the presence of similar labels in the bottling plants as well as those used in the Mandi hooch case pointed towards a similar gang running these nefarious operations. A probe is underway.

