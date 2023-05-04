Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Illuminate Clock Tower at Mandi

The Clock Tower situated in the middle of the Indira market in Mandi town lacks illumination on its top. It is a major attraction for visitors at night and lack of light is taking away its charm. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should set up a proper light system to magnify its beauty. Mahesh Kumar, Mandi

Compensate apple growers

due to the inclement weather, apple growers are likely to suffer huge losses this season. The untimely rain will affect both the quality and quantity of the crop. The government should provide compensation to apple growers for the loss. Sushant, Kotkhai

Traffic jams near bus stop

frequent traffic jams near the Vikasnagar bus stop in Shimla cause a lot of inconvenience to the public. The road near the bus stop has been widened, yet, the problem of traffic jams could not be resolved. The police should take steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic at this point. Ramesh, Kasumpti