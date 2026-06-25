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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ilma Afroz takes charge as SP of Nurpur police district

Ilma Afroz takes charge as SP of Nurpur police district

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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SP Ilma Afroz in Nurpur on Wednesday.
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Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ilma Afroz of the 2018 batch assumed charge as Superintendent of Police (SP), Nurpur police district, on Wednesday.

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Afroz, who has previously served as SP of Baddi and Lahaul-Spiti police districts, said her immediate priority would be to assess the law and order situation across the interstate border district before finalising her policing strategy.

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Addressing mediapersons after taking charge, she said the eradication of the drug smenace, particularly the ongoing anti-chitta campaign, would remain one of her top priorities. She emphasised that interstate drug trafficking networks would be targeted and dismantled to curb the smuggling of narcotics from neighbouring states.

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Afroz also stressed the importance of community participation in combating drug abuse and breaking the supply chain of narcotics in the border district. She announced that an extensive anti-drug awareness campaign would be launched to sensitise local communities and encourage their active involvement in safeguarding the future of the younger generation.

Soon after assuming office, the SP convened a meeting with the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) team operating in the district. The meeting focused on strengthening efforts to curb drug trafficking, illegal mining and other anti-social activities.

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