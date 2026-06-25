Ilma Afroz takes charge as SP of Nurpur police district

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ilma Afroz of the 2018 batch assumed charge as Superintendent of Police (SP), Nurpur police district, on Wednesday.

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Afroz, who has previously served as SP of Baddi and Lahaul-Spiti police districts, said her immediate priority would be to assess the law and order situation across the interstate border district before finalising her policing strategy.

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Addressing mediapersons after taking charge, she said the eradication of the drug smenace, particularly the ongoing anti-chitta campaign, would remain one of her top priorities. She emphasised that interstate drug trafficking networks would be targeted and dismantled to curb the smuggling of narcotics from neighbouring states.

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Afroz also stressed the importance of community participation in combating drug abuse and breaking the supply chain of narcotics in the border district. She announced that an extensive anti-drug awareness campaign would be launched to sensitise local communities and encourage their active involvement in safeguarding the future of the younger generation.

Soon after assuming office, the SP convened a meeting with the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) team operating in the district. The meeting focused on strengthening efforts to curb drug trafficking, illegal mining and other anti-social activities.