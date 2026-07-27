IMA-Dharamsala, ISKCON join hands to promote holistic healthcare

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala unit, in collaboration with ISKCON, organised a health and wellness programme on Sunday, highlighting a holistic approach to healthcare that integrates modern medicine with emotional, mental and spiritual well-being.

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The programme emphasised on the importance of combining evidence-based medical care with healthy lifestyle practices and spiritual wellness to promote healthy ageing and enhance quality of life.

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Doctors and members of the ISKCON community interacted with participants and underlined that physical fitness, stress management, positive thinking and compassionate community support are essential components of overall well-being.

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As part of the initiative, the weekly OPD for elderly persons was also conducted, providing free medical consultations and health guidance to 30 patients from specialist doctors. The beneficiaries appreciated the effort, describing it as a valuable opportunity to access expert healthcare in a supportive and caring environment.

IMA-Dharamsala president Dr Atul Gupta said preventive healthcare should extend beyond the treatment of diseases and focus on encouraging healthy lifestyles, mental wellness, regular health check-ups and social support systems. He added that collaboration between healthcare professionals and community organisations can play a significant role in spreading awareness about healthy ageing and improving the quality of life of senior citizens.

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Dr Gupta thanked ISKCON for partnering in the initiative and reaffirmed IMA Dharamsala’s commitment to organising regular public health awareness programmes. He also stated that the association would continue its free Sunday OPD services for elderly citizens.

IMA Dharamsala appealed to senior citizens and their families to make use of preventive healthcare services, seek timely medical advice and actively participate in community health initiatives aimed at helping them lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.