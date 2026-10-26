IMA-Dharamsala launches sports initiative for doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, on Sunday launched an indoor sports initiative to promote physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy work-life balance among doctors.

The initiative aims to provide medical professionals with an opportunity to unwind after demanding work schedules, relieve stress and strengthen camaraderie within the medical fraternity.

Advertisement

Dr Atul Gupta, president of the IMA-Dharamsala branch and a paediatric endocrinologist, said doctors often worked under considerable pressure, with long working hours and demanding responsibilities affecting their physical and mental health.

Advertisement

He said indoor sports and recreational activities could help doctors manage stress, improve concentration and maintain physical fitness. Regular participation in such activities would also encourage teamwork and strengthen professional relationships, he added.

Dr Gupta emphasised that healthcare professionals must prioritise their own well-being to continue delivering quality patient care.

Advertisement

IMA-Dharamsala secretary Dr Ankit Shukla said the association aimed to organise more activities to encourage members to interact beyond their professional commitments.

The initiative also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity in preventing lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity, diabetes and hypertension.