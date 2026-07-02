IMA Dharamsala stresses preventive healthcare, community awareness on Doctors’ Day

Marking National Doctors’ Day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, on Wednesday underscored the growing role of doctors as healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders, stressing that preventive healthcare and public awareness are as important as treating illnesses.

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IMA Dharamsala president Dr Atul Gupta said informed communities make healthier choices, leading to early diagnosis, fewer complications, and an improved quality of life. He said doctors have a responsibility not only to cure diseases but also to educate people about prevention and healthy living.

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As part of its community outreach efforts, the association has launched several initiatives to make healthcare more accessible. Among its flagship programmes is the Sunday OPD, introduced this year to provide timely medical advice and basic healthcare support to senior citizens and underprivileged patients. The association is also working towards offering home-based medical assistance to elderly patients with minor ailments through its network of volunteer doctors.

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Dr Gupta said the weekly Sunday OPD at IMA Bhawan has become an important platform where specialists from different disciplines voluntarily examine and counsel patients. The initiative provides affordable access to expert medical consultation while encouraging regular health check-ups and timely diagnosis.

Over the years, IMA Dharamsala has organised health awareness campaigns, free medical camps, blood donation drives, and educational programmes on diabetes, hypertension, cancer prevention, mental health, childhood illnesses and healthy lifestyle practices. It has also promoted physical and mental well-being through International Yoga Day events and other public wellness programmes.

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Extending Doctors’ Day greetings to the medical fraternity, Dr Gupta urged people to undergo regular health check-ups, avoid self-medication, and seek timely advice from qualified medical professionals. He reaffirmed IMA Dharamsala’s commitment to strengthening healthcare through quality treatment, preventive care and sustained community awareness initiatives.