IMA partners with ISKCON to promote holistic elderly healthcare

In a one of a kind initiative in the region, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, has partnered with ISKCON to promote a holistic healthcare model that combines evidence-based modern medicine with the positive influence of spirituality to improve the well-being of senior citizens. The collaboration will be formally launched on July 26 with an interactive programme at the IMA Bhawan, Dharamsala, from 11 am to 1 pm. The event will bring together doctors from the IMA, Dharamsala, beneficiaries of the Matri-Pitra Sewa OPD, senior citizens and members of the public to discuss the complementary role of science and spirituality in promoting healthy ageing.

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The initiative aims to broaden the concept of healthcare by addressing not only physical ailments but also emotional resilience, mental well-being and inner peace — factors that are increasingly recognised as essential for healthy, active and dignified ageing.

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President of the IMA, Dharamsala, Dr Atul Gupta said that while modern medicine had significantly increased life expectancy, healthy ageing also depended on emotional strength, social connectedness and a positive outlook. “Medicine heals the body while positivity and spirituality can strengthen the mind. Together, they can help our elderly live healthier, happier and more meaningful lives,” he added.

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Dr Gupta said that the collaboration reflected the continued efforts of the IMA, Dharamsala, to expand community-oriented healthcare beyond conventional medical practice. He added that the association’s Matri-Pitra Sewa OPD, which provides specialist consultations to elderly patients every Sunday, had already received an encouraging response. The partnership with ISKCON, he claime, would further strengthen the initiative by introducing programmes focused on holistic wellness.