IMD advises against travel to 7 districts, minister invites tourists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 29

Even as Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today released a video clip urging tourists to visit Himachal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling to seven districts till August 4 in view of a threat of landslides and floods.

Varying stances The IMD advisory pertains to Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts

It says, “Avoid travelling, if possible, and follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned. Take adequate safety measures.”

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, however, said in a video clip: “I request tourists that Himachal is now safe for you to travel and experience its abundant natural beauty.”

Although the IMD has issued an alert of moderate to heavy rainfall for only August 2, the travel advisory is from today to August 4. “Avoid travelling, if possible, and follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned. Take adequate safety measures,” reads the IMD advisory. It pertains to Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The advisory mentions the Kalka-Shimla, Shimla-Kalpa, Kalpa-Kaza, Swarghat-Kullu and Kullu-Keylong highways that witness the maximum tourist flow.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya, through a video clip, has assured people of the state and tourists that it is absolutely safe to travel in Himachal. “Our government, including the CM and ministers, have been tirelessly working to restore normalcy. The tourism sector has been severely hit. I request tourists that Himachal is now safe for you to travel and experience its abundant natural beauty,” he said. The state government would ensure that normalcy was restored at the earliest, he added.

#Shimla