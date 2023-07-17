IMD: Flashfloods likely in Shimla, Kullu, 3 other districts

ANI

Shimla, July 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘moderate to high risk’ alert predicting flashfloods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till Monday.

“There is moderate to high risk of flashfood over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17,” a bulletin issued by the weather department said.

Earlier today, the IMD issued an orange alert for rain in four states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 16 to 17”, it said.

Earlier, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that compensation of Rs 1.45 lakh had been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur visited the flood-affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that the state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area. Thakur said that the condition of this area is very bad and almost no work has been done in the name of relief to food-hit people.

“The disaster ruined people’s lifetime’s earnings. People have become homeless. Many families were still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of the disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?,” Thakur asked.

Also, IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur.

