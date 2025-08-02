DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / IMD predicts above normal rain in Himachal till September

IMD predicts above normal rain in Himachal till September

Yellow alert issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for August 3
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:11 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The state witnessed extremely heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rain at most places during the last 24 hours. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Himachal Pradesh, which has suffered immense loss of life and properties since the onset of monsoon season in June, will get no respite as heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state for the next two months.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, Himachal will receive normal to above normal rain in August and September. While in August, the state is expected to receive above normal rain with the exception of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts, which are likely to receive below normal rain, the state is also very likely to witness above normal rain in the second half of the South-West monsoon season.

The state also recorded a 2 per cent rainfall deficit in July as it received 250.3 mm rain as compared to the average 255.9 mm rain. Shimla district recorded the highest rain surplus in July as it received 357.9 mm rain as compared to average 210.2 mm rain, thus taking the total rain surplus to 70 per cent. Similarly, Mandi — which has been the most affected district due to disasters triggered by torrential rains — recorded 49 per cent rain surplus as it received 574.7 mm rain as compared to 386.5 mm average rain. The highest rain deficit in the state was minus 75 per cent, that was recorded in tribal districts Lahaul and Spiti. The district, in July, only received 32.2 mm rain as compared to the average 131.5 mm rain.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed extremely heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rain at most places during the last 24 hours.

Una recorded 222 mm rain, which was the highest in the state followed by Jot in Chamba district which received 160 mm rain. Bilaspur 120.8 mm, Dehra Gopipur 67.2 mm, Chamba 66 mm, Dharamshala 64 mm, Nahan 62.3 mm, Kangra 42.3 mm, Palampur 36 mm, Bhuntar 35.8 mm, Manali 35 mm, Mandi 34.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 27.4 mm, Narkanda 12 mm, Sundernagar 11,9 mm, Kufri 9.2 mm and Shimla 5.6 mm.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till August 8, with few spells of heavy rainfall from August 4 to 6. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for August 3, resulting in heavy rainfall at isolated areas of these districts.

