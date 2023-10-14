IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in J-K, Ladakh, Himachal over next two to three days

New Delhi, October 14
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an “orange” alert, warning of heavy rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days due to an intense western disturbance.
This is the first intense western disturbance of the season and will influence northwest and central India till October 17, the IMD said.
Western disturbances are weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.
Punjab may also experience heavy rainfall on Monday under the influence of the western disturbance. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan during this period.
A cyclonic circulation has developed over central Pakistan and neighbouring regions under the influence of the western disturbance. It is likely to intensify further with the possibility of merging with a fresh western disturbance on October 15, the IMD said.
This system is expected to receive moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to an increase in rainfall intensity and distribution over northwest India during the same period.
Dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are likely to prevail over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels after the passage of the western disturbance. As a result, temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 notches from October 17 over the region.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings—green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India off to brisk start in 192-run chase against Pakistan; Virat Kohli departs
This is Pakistan’s second lowest score against India in ODI ...
Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt
After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...
18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab
Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family w...
Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack
The enormity of the Hamas attack has exposed the ‘ineptness ...
Kane Williamson injures thumb in stroke of bad luck, ruled out of NZ’s next 3 World Cup games including against India
The game against Bangladesh on Oct 13 was his first internat...