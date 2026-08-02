DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Immediately fill vacant doctor posts at Nahan Medical College: BJP state president Bindal

Immediately fill vacant doctor posts at Nahan Medical College: BJP state president Bindal

Bindal also demanded the government to make the operation theatres fully operational and complete all the incomplete developmental works of the hospital on a priority basis

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:04 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal. File.
Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dr Rajeev Bindal here on Sunday demanded the state government to immediately fill up vacant posts of doctors in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan as well as to restore the defunct medical services.

Advertisement

Bindal also demanded the government to make the operation theatres fully operational and complete all the incomplete developmental works of the hospital on priority basis, so that people of the district could avail better and timely healthcare services.

Advertisement

Bindal, in a press statement issued here, lashed out at the state government and stated that healthcare services in the state are deteriorating with Nahan Medical College being the most egregious example.

Advertisement

He said that CT scans, ultrasounds and other vital diagnostic services at the hospital, which is the only major medical institution in the district, are on the verge of closure due to a shortage of doctors.

“This is a very serious issue, as it is directly impacting the treatment of thousands of patients,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that while other medical colleges in the state are adding new departments, new facilities, and expanding seats, Nahan Medical College is consistently lagging behind in the race for development.

“Due to incomplete building, new departments are not being opened, bed capacity is limited, more doctors are not recruited and postgraduate facilities are not expanding,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts