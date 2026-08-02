Immediately fill vacant doctor posts at Nahan Medical College: BJP state president Bindal

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dr Rajeev Bindal here on Sunday demanded the state government to immediately fill up vacant posts of doctors in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan as well as to restore the defunct medical services.

Advertisement

Bindal also demanded the government to make the operation theatres fully operational and complete all the incomplete developmental works of the hospital on priority basis, so that people of the district could avail better and timely healthcare services.

Advertisement

Bindal, in a press statement issued here, lashed out at the state government and stated that healthcare services in the state are deteriorating with Nahan Medical College being the most egregious example.

Advertisement

He said that CT scans, ultrasounds and other vital diagnostic services at the hospital, which is the only major medical institution in the district, are on the verge of closure due to a shortage of doctors.

“This is a very serious issue, as it is directly impacting the treatment of thousands of patients,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that while other medical colleges in the state are adding new departments, new facilities, and expanding seats, Nahan Medical College is consistently lagging behind in the race for development.

“Due to incomplete building, new departments are not being opened, bed capacity is limited, more doctors are not recruited and postgraduate facilities are not expanding,” he said.