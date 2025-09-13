Impact on Health Floods & Aftermath

Dr Ritin Mohindra, Dr Ravinder Khaiwal & DR Vishal Sharma

The devastation caused by the recent floods in North India has resulted in loss of human and animal lives, property and destruction of crops. Many people, evacuated from their homes, are staying in camps and temporary shelters. The impact of these floods, especially on human health, would be felt for some time. As a result, flood-related injuries and illnesses may continue to present themselves over a long period. After floodwaters recede, besides the destruction and damage, we should be prepared for the possibility of many diseases in its aftermath.

Floodwater is a mixture of water with sewage, waste, chemicals, and can contain harmful microorganisms. In addition, there is also lack of access to clean water, food, shelter and healthcare, leaving the affected population vulnerable to various infections.

Common problems

There are several health effects related to floods —some of them can develop immediately, and others over long term. Immediate risks include drowning, hypothermia, electrocution, snakebites and falls leading to traumatic injuries, etc.

Water-borne diseases

The most important health concern is water-borne diseases. Access to safe and clean drinking water is a major challenge after heavy rains and flooding. As a result, water-borne infectious diseases, including cholera, typhoid fever, viral hepatitis A and E, and other infections, including gastroenteritis like shigella, salmonella and Escherichia coli are quite common.

Vector-borne diseases

Accumulation and stagnation of water leads to increase in the number of insects, especially mosquitoes. This raises the risk of diseases like dengue, malaria and leptospirosis.

Injuries and infections

In addition to injuries related to falls and trauma, direct contact with floodwater also increases the risk of skin diseases, wound infections, tetanus, etc. During and after flooding, there is increased risk of snakebites and rat-transmitted diseases like leptospirosis.

Long-term problems

The loss of life and property also impacts the mental health of the affected people. Respiratory illnesses may also increase due to increased moulds and fungi in damp conditions. Due to damaged roads and disruption in health infrastructure, patients with chronic diseases suffer due to lack of access to healthcare facilities. In addition, there may be shortage of medical equipment and drugs which further impact their health. Furthermore, crowded conditions at shelter homes or camps can also become a breeding ground for diseases. There is increased risk of droplet or airborne infections and sanitation concerns at such places because of limited access to clean washrooms.

Dr Mohindra is Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, Dr Khaiwal is Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Dr Sharma is Additional Professor, Gastroenterology, PGI, Chandigarh