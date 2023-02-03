Impasse persists: Adani crisis delays talks with transporters

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 2

The withdrawal of the follow-on public offer (FPO) by Adani Enterprises is slated to delay the resolution of the 49-day impasse between its cement firm management and transporters as senior officials are unavailable for talks.

Since the officials of the two cement plants at Darlaghat and Barmana are unable to take a decision on the contentious freight issue, efforts were made to hold talks with senior officials of the Adani management by the state government last evening. They were, however, unable to contact them, said officials in the state government.

CM Sukhu TO HOLD MEETING TODAY

He directed the transporters to submit a proposal within two days after arriving upon a consensus

A team of mining officials will visit the Barmana and Darlaghat plants on Friday to ascertain whether the Adani Group has complied with the conditions of the grant of mining lease

Last evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had asked the transporters to amicably decide a lower freight. Similar attempt to persuade the officials of the Adani group could not bear fruit due to their unavailability, as they were focusing on the key FPO issue at present.

To tighten the noose around the Adani Group, the state government is now examining whether they adhered to the laid norms or not.

“A team will visit the Darlaghat plant to ascertain whether irregularities pointed out in the last inspection have been settled or not,” said mining officer, Solan, Dinesh Kumar.

The state government has leased 467 hectares to the plant for limestone extraction.

A slew of irregularities had been pointed out by the officials after inspecting the units last year. This included the extraction of less mineral than the approved quantity, which was causing the loss of royalty as well as taxes to the state exchequer. As against 60% capacity utilisation, Ambuja Cement Ltd was found utilising 52%, causing revenue loss to the government as well as loss of work to transporters.

Transport societies today convened meetings at Barmana and Darlaghat to unanimously decide a lower freight rate.