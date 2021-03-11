Implement 7th Pay panel report: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 23

Under the banner of Himachal Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA), teachers of Government Vallabh College here sat on a one-day hunger strike to raise their voice regarding their demands.

President of HGCTA Mandi unit, Jaswant Singh Thakur said, “We have been requesting the state government to implement UGC pay scale in Himachal for college teachers. We are demanding restoration of M Phil and Ph D increments to college teachers and counting of contract period of college teachers for service benefits.”

“Apart from this, we have been demanding DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) for promotions in colleges and creation of the posts of professor in colleges for those who are eligible”, he added.

“From Tuesday onwards, the college teachers would boycott classes for one hour daily and hold gate meetings to express our resentment against the state government. The protests would be intensified across the state if the government pays no heed to our demands,” he said.

Hunger strike observed

Solan: The University of Horticulture and Forestry Teachers’ Association (UHFTA) here has urged the state government to implement the UGC’s Seventh Pay Commission scales. The association gave a memorandum, addressed to the Governor and Chief Minister, to Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel. “Except Punjab and Kerala, all other states have given the new UGC pay scales where 75 per cent financial liability is borne by the ICAR and the UGC , while the state has to bear the remaining,” said Ramesh Bhardwaj, vice-president of the association. — TNS