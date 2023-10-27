Implement amended law on ST status, Hattees urge govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

The Hattee community of Sirmaur district is running out of patience over the delay in notifying the amended Scheduled Tribe Act, which has given it tribal status in the state. The President gave her consent to the Bill in August this year.

The Hattee Vikas Manch, which has been in the forefront of the struggle for the tribal status, has conveyed its displeasure over the delay to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. “The minister told us that the amended law will be implemented as soon as the state gets clarification from the Central Government,” said the Hattee leaders.

Threaten stir The Hattee Vikas Manch has threatened to hold protests if the notification of the amended law is further delayed

Students are not getting the due benefit of the amended law, Hattee Manch alleges

The Hattee Vikas Manch, however, said that it would hold protests if the notification of the amended law. was further delayed. “Students are not getting due benefits as the law has not been implemented in the state. If there is unnecessary delay in implementing the law, we will start a protest against the government,” said the manch.

