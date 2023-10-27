Implement amended law on ST status, Hattees urge govt

Shimla, October 26
The Hattee community of Sirmaur district is running out of patience over the delay in notifying the amended Scheduled Tribe Act, which has given it tribal status in the state. The President gave her consent to the Bill in August this year.
The Hattee Vikas Manch, which has been in the forefront of the struggle for the tribal status, has conveyed its displeasure over the delay to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. “The minister told us that the amended law will be implemented as soon as the state gets clarification from the Central Government,” said the Hattee leaders.
Threaten stir
- The Hattee Vikas Manch has threatened to hold protests if the notification of the amended law is further delayed
- Students are not getting the due benefit of the amended law, Hattee Manch alleges
The Hattee Vikas Manch, however, said that it would hold protests if the notification of the amended law. was further delayed. “Students are not getting due benefits as the law has not been implemented in the state. If there is unnecessary delay in implementing the law, we will start a protest against the government,” said the manch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...