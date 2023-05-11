Implement OPS at earliest, urge HPSEBL staff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

Even as the new pension scheme (NPS) deduction has stopped in the state, it has not stopped for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) employees.

“The NPS contribution has been deducted from our salary for April. The contribution should not be deposited with the Centre and the OPS should be adopted at the earliest,” said HP Verma, secretary, HPSEBL Employees’ Union.