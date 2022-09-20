Implement old pension scheme in 7 days in Himachal: AAP

Shimla, September 19
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a statewide protest today and asked the state government to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) immediately.
AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said, “We have asked the BJP government to implement the old pension scheme in next seven days. If the BJP government doesn’t do it, AAP will implement the old pension scheme the day it forms government. It’s a guarantee from AAP and everyone knows the party fulfils promises it makes.”
He alleged that the BJP and the Congress had done nothing for government employees, who played a vital role in the development of the state.
In Kangra, AAP leader Sushant Rajan led the protest march in support of the old pension scheme. AAP leaders met government employees sitting on a chain fast and assured them that the party would implement the scheme immediately on assuming power.
Dharamsala: Former Kangra MP Rajan Sushant, who had re-joined AAP recently, met the employees sitting on fast here today and promised that if the party came to power in the state, the old pension scheme would be implemented. He added, “I have given up my pensions as MLA and MP to support the demand of the OPS for government employees in Himachal. AAP shall struggle for the rights of government employees.”
Makes a promise
If the BJP doesn’t do it, AAP will implement the old pension scheme the day it forms government. Surjeet Thakur, AAP state president
