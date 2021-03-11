Implement scheme or face consequences: Employees to govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 13

Employees demanding the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) have said the Assembly elections are round the corner and the government will face the consequences, if their demand is not met.

Staff to sit on Chain fast The employees said the Congress had revived the OPS in two states and the employees trusted their promise.

As there was no conclusion in talks with the Chief Minister, employees have decided to sit on a chain hunger strike until their demands are met

A large number of employees had gathered near Ambedkar Chowk at Chaura Maidan near

Vidhan Sabha today to press for their demand during the “pension adhikar rally”.

Raising the slogan “Karamchariyon ke pension ko jo bahal karega, wahi desh par raj karega’’, president, New Pension Scheme Employees Federation, Himachal, Pradeep Thakur said, “Employees make and break governments”.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said he would hear the grievances of people who adopt peaceful ways and they were holding a peaceful rally here today, he said and added that the employees would support the government if the Chief Minister announced the restoration of the OPS.

The Congress had revived the OPS in two states and the employees trusted their promise and if the BJP government did not act promptly, the employees were educated enough to do the needful, he said.

The employees, who joined government service from January 1, 2004, are covered under the New Pension Policy (NPS).

The new scheme is a contributory one in which the government and employees contribute an equal portion towards the pension fund while in the OPS, employees with 20 years of service used to get 50 per cent of the last drawn salary as pension.

Later, a delegation of the New Pension Scheme Employees Association called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of their demands.

Thakur said the government would also apprise the Union Government leadership of the demand of the employees.