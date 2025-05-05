Implementation of govt schemes for STs reviewed at Keylong

Dr Asha Lakra, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Government of India, chaired a high-level review meeting at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday to assess the implementation of various government schemes in this tribal district.

During the meeting, Dr Lakra engaged with district officials and emphasised the need to address issues affecting different tribal communities in the region. She issued directives to the district administration to expedite solutions and ensure timely execution of developmental programs.

Dr Lakra highlighted the urgent need to expand science education facilities in the region. She recommended initiating a science faculty at Government College, Kukumseri, and proposed filling vacant post of a science lecturer at the Government Senior Secondary School in Udaipur. She assured that she would take up the matter with the state government to ensure swift action.

In response to concerns regarding the lack of specialised medical services, Dr Lakra underlined the importance of appointing a gynaecologist at the Keylong district hospital. She stated that having such a specialist in the district headquarters is crucial so that women do not have to travel far for essential healthcare. The commission, she said, will write to the government to expedite the process.

Addressing the issue of displacement due to road widening in Udaipur market, Dr Lakra said the matter would be taken up with the state government and the Ministry of Defence to minimise disruption to local businesses. She also instructed the administration to develop traveller accommodation facilities in Kardang panchayat and to prepare a detailed plan for the beautification and infrastructure development at the confluence of the Chandrabhaga River, considering the religious significance of the site.

Dr Lakra directed the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure effective service delivery in the region. She urged local authorities to encourage tribal residents to participate in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) projects. She stressed the importance of providing employment opportunities to skilled youth through skill development programs.

She announced that the Commission will hold a joint review meeting with the state government in June, preceded by meetings in other tribal-dominated districts. These meetings aim to create a comprehensive understanding of the grassroots challenges faced by tribal communities across the state.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti Kiran Bhadana welcomed Dr Lakra and her team and assured full compliance with the directives and suggestions provided during the meeting.

District Welfare Officer Khushwinder Thakur presented a detailed overview of ongoing schemes and initiatives in the district.