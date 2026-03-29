Implementation of NEP-2020 discussed at academic conclave

Students of various colleges were apprised of the practical aspects, challenges and opportunities associated with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, during a one-day academic conclave organised by APG Shimla University in collaboration with Government College, Chaura Maidan, in Shimla.

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The conclave, coordinated by Dr Maninder Kaur, witnessed participation from more than 100 participants from Government College, Solan; Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan; Government College, Sanjauli; and the host university.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof RS Chauhan stated that the university had adopted NEP-2020 from the 2025–26 academic session. He said the policy represented a transformative shift in India’s education system by promoting multidisciplinary learning, flexibility in curriculum and a strong focus on skill development. He added that the university was committed to preparing students to be industry-ready and globally competent through the effective implementation of the policy.

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Registrar Prof RL Sharma spoke on the key challenges involved in implementing NEP-2020. He highlighted issues such as curriculum restructuring, faculty training, infrastructure requirements and the need for continuous academic reforms.

Dean of Academics Prof Anand Mohan delivered a detailed session on the vision and objectives of NEP-2020, underlining its focus on holistic and multidisciplinary education, research orientation and integration of vocational training within mainstream academics.

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A panel discussion, featuring Dr Rakesh Sharma, Dr RL Sharma, Dr Maneesha Kohli and Prof Anand Mohan, was also held.

The panellists highlighted the importance of faculty development programmes, academic flexibility, student-centric approaches and strengthening industry-academia linkages to ensure the successful implementation of NEP-2020.