 Import duty cut to hit apple growers: Minister : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Import duty cut to hit apple growers: Minister

Import duty cut to hit apple growers: Minister

Import duty cut to hit apple growers: Minister


Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Horticulture Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said in the Vidhan Sabha that the Central Government had reduced import duty on US apple to 50 per cent though PM Modi had promised that it would be increased. The decision would severely hit the apple growers of Himachal, he added.

Negi was speaking while participating in a debate under Rule 61 on a motion moved by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore on a complete switchover to universal cartons for packaging of apple. He said that after the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister had assured America that import duty on apple would be further reduced. “The duty reduction will enable cheaper Washington apple arrive in large quantities, affecting the apple growers of Himachal,” he claimed.

Earlier, Rathore pointed out that though the decision to sell apple by weight was a historic one, there were some expected teething problems that could be removed with a complete switchover to universal cartons. “The Rs 5,000 crore apple economy of Himachal is getting hit due to imports from foreign countries. The reduction in import duty on apple to 50 per cent will make the situation even worse for Himachal horticulturists,” he said.

Negi said that the state government had decided to completely switch over to universal grading standards to facilitate packaging of 23 kg quality apple in boxes. “We took the decision that apple would be sold by weight in the state to fulfil the long-pending demand of growers. However, we could not switch over to universal cartons as growers had stocks of telescopic cartons purchased last year,” he added.

PM assured USA of slashing duty further

  • The duty reduction will enable cheaper Washington apple to arrive in large quantities, affecting the apple growers in Himachal Pradesh
  • After the G-20 Summit, the PM had assured the US of further reducing the import duty on apple

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol