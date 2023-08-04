Impose fine on people dumping waste in open

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped on the interior roads in Kasumpti area. As the waste at collection points is not cleared for days, foul stench emanates from it. Sometimes the garbage can be seen strewn along the roadsides in the area. The corporation must impose fine on those spreading filth in public places. – Garima Thakur, Kasumpti

Silt accumulates at water sources, no steps taken

Despite the government and corporation being aware of the problem of silt being accumulated at water sources during monsoons, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue. It is ultimately the people who have to bear with the water scarcity every monsoon. Authorities must wake up from slumber and address the issue with serious intent. — Ruma Negi, Shimla

Stray dog menace in city

stray dogs chasing and pouncing on people has become a common affair in many parts of Shimla lately. The state government must come up with a comprehensive plan to address the menace and ensure safety of the city residents. – Gaurav Verma, Kanganadhar

