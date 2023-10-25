Impose fine on people dumping waste in open

Despite the door-to-door garbage collection service offered by the authorities, some people have been dumping waste on the roadsides in the Sanyard Ward of Mandi town. These garbage heaps attract monkeys and dogs, who often attack passers-by, especially the elderly and children. The MC should identify and penalise the violators. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi
Dog menace in Shimla cause for concern
packs of dogs can be seen roaming around in the market and residential areas of Kasumpti throughout the day. The dogs often chase and attack commuters, especially the pedestrians. The Shimla civic body should address the issue of the worsening stray dog menace on priority. Shubham Rana, Shimla
Repair damaged footpaths in city on priority
Months have passed since rains wreaked havoc across the state, but many broken footpaths in the capital have not been repaired. Pedestrians find it difficult to walk on these damaged pathways, and I suffered a fracture after a fall the other day. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the damaged footpaths repaired at the earliest. Rahul, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...