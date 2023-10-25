Impose fine on people dumping waste in open

Despite the door-to-door garbage collection service offered by the authorities, some people have been dumping waste on the roadsides in the Sanyard Ward of Mandi town. These garbage heaps attract monkeys and dogs, who often attack passers-by, especially the elderly and children. The MC should identify and penalise the violators. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Dog menace in Shimla cause for concern

packs of dogs can be seen roaming around in the market and residential areas of Kasumpti throughout the day. The dogs often chase and attack commuters, especially the pedestrians. The Shimla civic body should address the issue of the worsening stray dog menace on priority. Shubham Rana, Shimla

Repair damaged footpaths in city on priority

Months have passed since rains wreaked havoc across the state, but many broken footpaths in the capital have not been repaired. Pedestrians find it difficult to walk on these damaged pathways, and I suffered a fracture after a fall the other day. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the damaged footpaths repaired at the earliest. Rahul, Shimla

