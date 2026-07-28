Improper handling of garbage at Solan Municipal Corporation’s 24-bigha dumping site has sparked health concerns among nearby residents and raised the risk of groundwater contamination

Inept handling of the municipal solid waste, particularly the legacy waste, dumped at Salogra-based dumping site on the Solan-Shimla highway has again drawn the ire of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). The board has slapped yet another show-cause notice on the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) recently.

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For over 40 years, the 24-bigha site along the highway has become a symbol of civic apathy and mismanagement. Originally meant to handle municipal solid waste, it has now become a ticking environmental time bomb due to unscientific dumping. The improper handling of both fresh and legacy waste has led to widespread scattering, air pollution, foul odour and increasing concern among nearby residents.

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People residing in the periphery are subject to air which has become toxic, pungent, noxious, suffocating and infectious with pathogenic contamination of the open waste dump.

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Rigorous measures like levying environmental compensation of Rs 9.1 lakh and additional Rs 16.35 lakh penalty for 327 days of violation (at the rate of Rs 5,000 per day) a year ago has seen partial compliance from the civic body.

In the latest intervention, which is one among the series of notices issued to the civic body in the last few years, officials have been asked to explain the non-compliance of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

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A field inspection conducted by the board officials on May 15 brought to fore various inadequacies pertaining to compliance with the SWM Rules.

The waste is stored without adequate containment, raising the risk of groundwater contamination, especially during the monsoon season. Repeated requests for a covered shed and leachate treatment facility have not been acted upon.

The board officials also expressed concern over lack of scientific collection, channelisation and treatment facility for the leachate from the legacy waste dump. This observation attains significance as the leachate has the potential to percolate to the Ashwani river, a critical source of drinking water for Solan and Shimla city.

Facing quality issues, the river water has been classified under Priority-I by the Central Pollution Control Board after its Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), a key criteria of water quality touched 80 mg/l. This is a significant degradation from its earlier status of Priority-V, existing in 2020 when the BOD hovered between 3.0 to 6.0 mg/l.

Other inadequacies like failure to provide personal protective equipment to workers in violation of the provisions of the SWM Rules have also been flagged by the regulator.

Officials of the civic body, however, claim that legacy waste has been processed and only the refuse derived fuel (RDF), a byproduct of the waste processing, was being transferred to various utilities like power to energy plants and cement manufacturers.

In a bid to address the mounting waste, the MC had hired a contractor in December 2022, assigning the task of scientifically processing both legacy and fresh waste. However, despite a two-year extension, the contractor failed to deliver, leading the civic body to rope in a new agency — Ghaziabad-based Geron Engineering Private Limited. Around 35 to 40 tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste is generated daily within Solan MC limits, compounding the challenge. According to MC’s own admission out of the 75,700 tonnes of legacy waste reported earlier, 1,123 tonnes remained to be processed in March and this was targeted to be processed by April 15, a deadline which could not be adhered to. This was later extended to June end with a significant amount of RDF yet to reach the processing facilities.

Years of negligence have not only created a pressing environmental challenge but also drained the civic body’s coffers through repeated penalties. Whether the series of notices will help contain the problem remains to be seen—but for now, Solan’s waste mountain continues to pose a health and environmental risk.