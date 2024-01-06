Improve ambulance service, operators told

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil has directed ambulance service providers to make improvements in its service to facilitate people in a better way. “It has been brought to my notice that these ambulances are not being maintained as required and lack basic facilities like oxygen cylinders and adequate first aid kit,” the minister said while chairing a meeting on the operation and maintenance of 102 and 108 Ambulance services.

The minister further said that these ambulances and the related services were either missing or were not being properly maintained. “These ambulances are involved in ferrying serious patients. So the companies should improve its services and the ambulances should be equipped with better medical equipment and first aid kits,” he said. He further said that if the services were not improved by the company and the complaints continued to pour in, the department would be compelled to discontinue their services.

