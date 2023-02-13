Improve tourist spots in and around Shimla, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 12

Claiming that the tourist stay in Shimla has reduced to a single day, the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association has urged the government to allocate special budget for improving the existing tourist places in and around Shimla and creating the roadside amenities along the Highways. Among other suggestions submitted to the government ahead of the Budget Session, the association also demanded budgetary provision for publicizing activities of tourist interest in and around every tourist destination in the state.

Roadside amenities, hygienic street food hubs Improvement of existing places of tourist interest in and around Shimla to prolong tourists’ stay

Creation of parking lots exclusively for tourists around cluster of hotels

Roadside amenities on the highways, tourist spots

Need for hygienic street food hubs at places of tourist interest

Publicising places of tourist interest in and around each tourist destination

Dwelling on the problems the tourism industry was facing, Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president MK Seth said additional tourist attractions needed to be developed to prolong the tourists’ stay in Shimla. “Also, we need parkings exclusively for tourists in every cluster of hotels .The existing paid parkings are not sufficient to cater the need of the tourists,” said Seth. The association further pointed out the lack of roadside amenities on the Highway and at the places of tourist interest.

“There is a need to construct modern washrooms. Also, we need to create charging points for electric vehicles on the Highways as well as at tourist places in and around Shimla,” Seth said.

The association also suggested that clean and hygienic street food hubs are required to be created on the highways. “At the places of tourist interest, the quality of the existing food outlets needs to be improved,” Seth said.

Finally, Seth said, there’s an urgent need to need to publicize the places that might interest tourists in and around each tourist destination. “This will benefit the tourism stakeholders and will help increase the government revenue,” said Seth.