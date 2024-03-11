‘Improving education sector Himachal Govt's priority’

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 10

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali has said the government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh the

leading state in the country in the field of education. “Many valuable decisions have been taken by the government for the bright future of the youth of the state, the results of which we will see in the coming times,” he said.

Attending as a chief guest the annual prize distribution ceremony of Degree College, Nagrota Bagwan, on Saturday, Bali who is also Vice Chairman of Tourism Development Board, announced Rs 10 lakh for development works in the college, Rs 3 lakh for the improvement of the college gym and Rs 50,000 for promoting cultural programmes.

He also donated 20 computers, five cricket kits and three volleyball kits to the college.

Bali added that classes in law would also be started in the college soon. He asked the officials of the department to prepare a draft regarding construction of auditorium in the college and beautification of the sports ground.

The HPTDC Chairman laid emphasis on making Nagrota an ideal Assembly constituency of the state. For this, continuous development work is being done in the Assembly constituency, which includes the country’s largest fountain, sports complex, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School, model ITI and a hotel.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was taking historic decisions with the aim of bringing revolutionary changes in the education sector in the state.

“It is the priority of the government to provide qualitative education to the children of the state by starting day boarding schools,” he said.

Bali added that the government would construct model day boarding schools in every Assembly constituency of the state, which will lay the foundation for the all-round development

of children from the school level.

Addressing the college students, Bali said, “The cultural richness of Himachal is our identity as well as our heritage. Our youth have to discharge the important responsibility of preserving this cultural heritage and taking it forward.”

Bali was welcomed by college principal Surendra Kumar Soni, teachers and children and the cultural programme started with the lighting of the lamp.

