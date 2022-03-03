In 3 years, 3,174 died in road mishaps in Himachal: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

As many as 3,174 persons have died in road accidents in the state in the past three years. The highest number of 550 casualties took place in Shimla district, followed by 414 in Kangra and 390 in Solan district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave this information in a written reply to a question asked by Jagat Singh Negi during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today.

Negi had sought the details of fatal accidents, reasons for accidents, deaths and remedial measures, including the treatment of black spots, to avert mishaps. The Chief Minister said that of the total 3,174 deaths, 1,147 took place in 2019, 893 in 2020, 1,050 in 2021 and 84 till now in 2022. “To avert mishaps, the police and the Public Works Department have jointly adopted a multi-pronged strategy, which includes creating awareness, issuing challans, keeping a check on drunken driving, intelligent traffic management system and the treatment of black spots,” he said.

Thakur said that so far 74 black spots, 1,320 vulnerable points and 2,685 potential black spots had been identified. As many as 39 black spots, and 100 vulnerable points on national highways, besides 24 other black spots, 722 vulnerable points and 2,126 potential black spots had been treated while the work on the remaining was underway. He added that Rs 130.65 crore had been spent on improving bad roads and treating black spots in the past three years from funds received under the Road Safety Fund.

Thakur said the police had challaned 68,367 persons under the Motors Vehicles Act 1988 in the past three years and collected Rs 2.20 crore as fine. “The police have cancelled the licences of people who had been found guilty of drunken driving, using mobile phones while driving, jumping red light and overloading,” he added.

He said the police were studying the pattern of the accidents with the help of the Road Accident Data Management System to take corrective measures.

