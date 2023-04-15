Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Kaza, April 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday unfurled the flag on the occasion of state-level Himachal Day function at Kaza in the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti.

It is for the first time that the state level function is being held at Kaza.

Locals, including large number of women, attired in traditional clothes turned up for the function.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said his government had laid thrust on ensuing strengthening of health and education infrastructure in the state. Social security pensions had also been enhanced.

He said efforts would be made to improve the grave financial health of the state. In the coming next 10 years, Himachal would become the most prosperous state of they, he added.

Sukhu said Kaza, which is very close to the international boundary of China will be developed as a tourist destination. He said the beautiful landscape of Spiti Valley will be promoted and an observatory for star gazing will be set up.

He announced three per cent DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree’s employee which will put a burden of Rs 500 crore on the exchequer.

The CM said all the women of Lahaul Spiti district between the age of 18 to 60 years lakh women will be given Rs 1,500 monthly pension from June onwards.

He honoured people from various fields with Himachal Gaurav awards.

Sukhu on Friday reached the Spiti Valley where locals accorded a grand welcome to him with traditional costumes and musical instruments.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Starting the speech by saying 'Jule', meaning hello, while addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, the Chief Minister said the emphasis would be laid on the maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region with focus on economy. He said 4G mobile phone services would be extending up to the Spiti Valley.

The government was well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and was working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. He said to solve their problems, a plan would be prepared and implemented in consultation with local MLA Ravi Thakur.

After assuming office, he has come on a visit to Spiti for the first time and the rich cultural heritage of the valley was invaluable, said Sukhu.