In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 28

Subhash Chand Sharma, a resident of Baritar village in Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district, has successfully grown saffron in his fields. The world’s costliest spice has been grown for the first time in the state, despite the high temperature in the district.

Sharma says that a friend from Uttarakhand encouraged him to cultivate saffron. He procured seeds from Uttarakhand and produced 5.5 kg of saffron last year, which he sold for Rs 3.5 lakh in the market. This year, he planted saffron on two kanals with seeds valuing Rs 30,000.

He has appealed to the unemployed youth to cultivate saffron in their abandoned fields. One can easily earn over Rs 3 lakh from saffron cultivation on one kanal, he claims.

The crop is at present grown in Pampore and Kishtwar regions of Jammu and Kashmir and the annual saffron production in India stands at six tonnes to seven tonnes. This is insufficient as the annual demand in the country is around 100 tonnes. Hence, the spice is sold at a high rate of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per kg. Most of the saffron is being imported from Iran to meet the domestic demand.

In Palampur, the CSIR-IHBT is also working on a saffron cultivation project, in collaboration with the state Agriculture Department, to promote its cultivation. Growing saffron in the state will have a big impact on the economy, cut short imports and be a step towards accomplishing the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, senior principal scientist-cum-principal investigator, CSIR IHBT, says that Bharmour and Tissa in Chamba, Sangla valley in Kinnaur, Normand in Kullu and Bara Banghal area in Kangra district have climate suitable for saffron production. It will give farmers higher returns than traditional crops, he adds.