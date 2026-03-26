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Home / Himachal Pradesh / In a first, robotic surgery for colon cancer performed at Tanda medical college

In a first, robotic surgery for colon cancer performed at Tanda medical college

The anaesthesia team comprising Dr Bhanu and Dr Ajay played an essential role in ensuring the smooth and safe execution of the procedure

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:26 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The team of surgeons that performed the robotic hemicolectomy at Tanda Hospital.
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Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra district has successfully performed its first robotic hemicolectomy, a highly advanced surgical procedure for colon cancer (cancer of the large intestine), marking a milestone in the state’s healthcare advancement.

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Dr Mahender Rana, a specialist trained in MCh Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, along with his dedicated team, performed the surgery on a 40-year-old male patient diagnosed with colon cancer. The anaesthesia team comprising Dr Bhanu and Dr Ajay played an essential role in ensuring the smooth and safe execution of the procedure.

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What makes this achievement remarkable is that all dissection and anastomosis (suturing) were performed entirely in the body using the latest robotic technique, a standard followed at premier institutes such as AIIMS, New Delhi. This advanced approach minimises trauma, enhances precision, shortens recovery time and reduces post-operative complications, thus ushering in a new era of minimally-invasive surgical care at the hospital.

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“The success of this procedure reflects our commitment to bringing world-class surgical innovations to patients in Himachal Pradesh at affordable rates,” said Dr Rana, emphasising the transformative potential of robotic surgery in complex cancer cases.

So far, over 100 robotic surgeries have been performed in Tanda medical college since Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated its robotic unit.

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Colon (colorectal) cancer arises from the inner lining of the large intestine, often developing from precancerous polyps. It remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally. Though it is more common in people over 50 years of age, it is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults.

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