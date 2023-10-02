In a first, two knee surgeries held at Mandi Zonal Hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 1

For the first time, a team of orthopaedic doctors led by Dr Virender Negi successfully conducted knee replacement surgeries on two persons at the Mandi Zonal Hospital, two days ago.

Confirming the report, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, DS Verma, said, “This is for the first time that the team of orthopedicians successfully conducted knee surgeries on two patients.”

Both patients, Shakuntla Devi of Sarkaghat and Bihari Lal of Balh, expressed their gratitude to the hospital authorities and state government for providing them free treatment.

Verma said knee surgeries of patients having Ayushman Bharat and HIMCARE cards will be conducted free of cost.

#Mandi