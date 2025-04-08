In a first, woolly flying squirrel sighted in Lahaul’s Miyar valley

A rare footage of the elusive woolly flying squirrel captured on camera traps installed in the Miyar valley of Lahaul and Spiti district has brought cheers to wildlife enthusiasts.

This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey being conducted under the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India project, an initiative aimed at studying snow leopard population and their habitats in Lahaul and Spiti district from October 10 to December 4, 2024.

The woolly flying squirrel, endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after nearly 70 years. Its confirmed presence marks a noteworthy addition to the state’s mammal checklist and is considered a milestone in wildlife conservation efforts.

Advertisement

Besides the woolly flying squirrel, the camera traps also recorded the images of several other key species, including snow leopard, red fox, Himalayan wolf and mountain weasel. These animals were observed in rocky cliff zones and transitional habitats just above the tree line areas typically favoured by the woolly flying squirrel.

The survey followed the SPAI protocol and 62 camera traps were installed at strategic locations in the Miyar valley. The wildlife wing of the Forest Department in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation carried out this extensive exercise.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Forest Department said that a dedicated team of local youth from Kibber village in Spiti led the challenging task of deploying camera traps in the rugged Himalayan terrains. These youth had been engaged in such conservation efforts since 2010.

The rare sighting marks a significant addition to the mammalian biodiversity of the state. The wildlife wing of the Forest Department captured the rare animal in camera traps. The spokesperson said that these findings not only showed the rich biodiversity of the Miyar valley but also provided crucial insights into the high-altitude ecosystems of Himachal Pradesh.