In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur

Shimla, March 6

To give a message of religious harmony, a Muslim couple was married according to the Islamic wedding rituals on the premises of a Hindu temple in Rampur of Shimla district on Sunday.

The wedding took place at Thakur Satyanarayan temple premises run by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

People from the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and witnessed the ceremony.

The nikaah was performed on the temple premises in the presence of a maulvi, witnesses and a lawyer.

The idea was to spread the message of religious harmony and brotherhood.

The Satyanarayan temple complex is the district office of VHP and RSS.

Thakur Satyanarayan Temple Trust, Rampur, general secretary Vinay Sharma told ANI, “The VHP runs the temple and district office of the RSS. The VHP and RSS are often accused of being anti-Muslim. But here, a Muslim couple got married on the Hindu temple premises. It shows the Sanatan Dharma always inspires everyone to move ahead and take everyone along.”

Mahendra Malik, father of the girl, said, “The marriage of my daughter was solemnised at the Satyanarayan temple complex, Rampur. The people of the town and the temple trust actively cooperated in organising this wedding. The people of Rampur have presented a message of brotherhood.”

He said his daughter is an M Tech civil engineer and a gold medallist and his son-in-law is a civil engineer.

